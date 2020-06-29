All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1013 Southeast Claremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1013 Southeast Claremont Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:14 PM

1013 Southeast Claremont Street

1013 Southeast Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1013 Southeast Claremont Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street have any available units?
1013 Southeast Claremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1013 Southeast Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Southeast Claremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Southeast Claremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street offer parking?
No, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street have a pool?
No, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Southeast Claremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Southeast Claremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City