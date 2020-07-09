1009 SW Lea Dr - A

Amenities
1009 SW Lea Dr - Unit A
Lee's Summit
(4 unit multi-family home)
Great Lee's Summit Location
*600 square feet
*2 bedroom, 1 bath
*Unit has refrigerator, range/oven and washer/dryer
*Window unit a/c, radiant heat
*Tenant pays electric, sewer, water and trash; Landlord pays Gas
*Ceiling fans in all rooms.
*Great location close to shopping and highways
*No Pets!!
*No Smoking!!
**Available immediately!
If interested in property, please go to our website, www.jacomorealestate.com and fill out an application. Once an application is received, we will call to schedule a showing of the property.
PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS WITHOUT AN APPLICATION SUBMITTED!
1009 SW Lea Dr - Unit A
Lee's Summit
(4 unit multi-family home)
Great Lee's Summit Location
*600 square feet
*2 bedroom, 1 bath
*Unit has refrigerator, range/oven and washer/dryer
*Window unit a/c, radiant heat
*Tenant pays electric, sewer, water and trash; Landlord pays Gas
*Ceiling fans in all rooms.
*Great location close to shopping and highways
*No Pets!!
*No Smoking!!
**Available immediately!
If interested in property, please go to our website, www.jacomorealestate.com and fill out an application. Once an application is received, we will call to schedule a showing of the property.
PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS WITHOUT AN APPLICATION SUBMITTED!