All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1009 SW Lea Dr - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1009 SW Lea Dr - A
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

1009 SW Lea Dr - A

1009 Southwest Lea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1009 Southwest Lea Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1009 SW Lea Dr - Unit A
Lee's Summit

(4 unit multi-family home)

Great Lee's Summit Location
*600 square feet
*2 bedroom, 1 bath
*Unit has refrigerator, range/oven and washer/dryer
*Window unit a/c, radiant heat
*Tenant pays electric, sewer, water and trash; Landlord pays Gas
*Ceiling fans in all rooms.
*Great location close to shopping and highways
*No Pets!!
*No Smoking!!

**Available immediately!

If interested in property, please go to our website, www.jacomorealestate.com and fill out an application. Once an application is received, we will call to schedule a showing of the property.

PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS WITHOUT AN APPLICATION SUBMITTED!
1009 SW Lea Dr - Unit A
Lee's Summit
(4 unit multi-family home)

Great Lee's Summit Location
*600 square feet
*2 bedroom, 1 bath
*Unit has refrigerator, range/oven and washer/dryer
*Window unit a/c, radiant heat
*Tenant pays electric, sewer, water and trash; Landlord pays Gas
*Ceiling fans in all rooms.
*Great location close to shopping and highways
*No Pets!!
*No Smoking!!

**Available immediately!

If interested in property, please go to our website, www.jacomorealestate.com and fill out an application. Once an application is received, we will call to schedule a showing of the property.

PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS WITHOUT AN APPLICATION SUBMITTED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have any available units?
1009 SW Lea Dr - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have?
Some of 1009 SW Lea Dr - A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 SW Lea Dr - A currently offering any rent specials?
1009 SW Lea Dr - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 SW Lea Dr - A pet-friendly?
No, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A offer parking?
Yes, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A offers parking.
Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have a pool?
No, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A does not have a pool.
Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have accessible units?
No, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 SW Lea Dr - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1009 SW Lea Dr - A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City