1009 SW Lea Dr - A

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1009 SW Lea Dr - Unit A

Lee's Summit



(4 unit multi-family home)



Great Lee's Summit Location

*600 square feet

*2 bedroom, 1 bath

*Unit has refrigerator, range/oven and washer/dryer

*Window unit a/c, radiant heat

*Tenant pays electric, sewer, water and trash; Landlord pays Gas

*Ceiling fans in all rooms.

*Great location close to shopping and highways

*No Pets!!

*No Smoking!!



**Available immediately!



If interested in property, please go to our website, www.jacomorealestate.com and fill out an application. Once an application is received, we will call to schedule a showing of the property.



PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS WITHOUT AN APPLICATION SUBMITTED!

1009 SW Lea Dr - Unit A

Lee's Summit

(4 unit multi-family home)



Great Lee's Summit Location

*600 square feet

*2 bedroom, 1 bath

*Unit has refrigerator, range/oven and washer/dryer

*Window unit a/c, radiant heat

*Tenant pays electric, sewer, water and trash; Landlord pays Gas

*Ceiling fans in all rooms.

*Great location close to shopping and highways

*No Pets!!

*No Smoking!!



**Available immediately!



If interested in property, please go to our website, www.jacomorealestate.com and fill out an application. Once an application is received, we will call to schedule a showing of the property.



PLEASE, NO PHONE CALLS WITHOUT AN APPLICATION SUBMITTED!