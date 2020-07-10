100 NE Greystone

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f51ed7108f ---- Spacious and Affordable!! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome features a fully equipped eat in kitchen open to great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 car garage. All new flooring throughout. Trash included. Must see! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 renfundable and $200 non-refudable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups