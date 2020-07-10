All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 100 NE Greystone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
100 NE Greystone
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

100 NE Greystone

100 Northeast Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Northeast Greystone Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f51ed7108f ---- Spacious and Affordable!! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome features a fully equipped eat in kitchen open to great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 car garage. All new flooring throughout. Trash included. Must see! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 renfundable and $200 non-refudable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 NE Greystone have any available units?
100 NE Greystone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 100 NE Greystone have?
Some of 100 NE Greystone's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 NE Greystone currently offering any rent specials?
100 NE Greystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 NE Greystone pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 NE Greystone is pet friendly.
Does 100 NE Greystone offer parking?
Yes, 100 NE Greystone offers parking.
Does 100 NE Greystone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 NE Greystone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 NE Greystone have a pool?
No, 100 NE Greystone does not have a pool.
Does 100 NE Greystone have accessible units?
No, 100 NE Greystone does not have accessible units.
Does 100 NE Greystone have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 NE Greystone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 NE Greystone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 NE Greystone has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City