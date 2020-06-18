Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lakeshire
Find more places like 10061 Puttington dr A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeshire, MO
/
10061 Puttington dr A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO 63123
Lakeshire
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786
renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup
for info call 847-204-4629
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284786
Property Id 284786
(RLNE5827630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10061 Puttington dr A have any available units?
10061 Puttington dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeshire, MO
.
What amenities does 10061 Puttington dr A have?
Some of 10061 Puttington dr A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10061 Puttington dr A currently offering any rent specials?
10061 Puttington dr A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10061 Puttington dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10061 Puttington dr A is pet friendly.
Does 10061 Puttington dr A offer parking?
Yes, 10061 Puttington dr A does offer parking.
Does 10061 Puttington dr A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10061 Puttington dr A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10061 Puttington dr A have a pool?
No, 10061 Puttington dr A does not have a pool.
Does 10061 Puttington dr A have accessible units?
No, 10061 Puttington dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 10061 Puttington dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10061 Puttington dr A has units with dishwashers.
Does 10061 Puttington dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10061 Puttington dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
