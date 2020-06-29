Synergy at Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage new construction package receiving pool on-site laundry clubhouse concierge game room internet access sauna

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!BRAND-NEW CONSTRUCTION. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE AT SYNERGY! Located at The Meadows at Lake St. Louis, Synergy at the Meadows is a modern apartment community that offers residents a walkable community with access to dining, shopping, entertainment and every amenity under the sun. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes celebrate simplicity through fresh spaces thoughtfully designed with natural materials sure to help you find synergy in your life. Granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, rich plank flooring, full size washer and dryer in unit, patios/balconies and lake & courtyard views available makes for a sensorial experience where amenities become the tools to live more meaningfully. Our location at The Meadows at Lake