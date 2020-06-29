All apartments in Lake St. Louis
Synergy at Meadows
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Synergy at Meadows

10 Meadows Circle Dr · (314) 463-4148
Location

10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 5201 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 5207 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Synergy at Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
new construction
package receiving
pool
on-site laundry
clubhouse
concierge
game room
internet access
sauna
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!BRAND-NEW CONSTRUCTION. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE AT SYNERGY! Located at The Meadows at Lake St. Louis, Synergy at the Meadows is a modern apartment community that offers residents a walkable community with access to dining, shopping, entertainment and every amenity under the sun. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes celebrate simplicity through fresh spaces thoughtfully designed with natural materials sure to help you find synergy in your life. Granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, rich plank flooring, full size washer and dryer in unit, patios/balconies and lake & courtyard views available makes for a sensorial experience where amenities become the tools to live more meaningfully. Our location at The Meadows at Lake

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max 50 lb per pet, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $150. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Synergy at Meadows have any available units?
Synergy at Meadows has 32 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Synergy at Meadows have?
Some of Synergy at Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Synergy at Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Synergy at Meadows is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN SPECIAL! Contact us about how to get your first months rent free!
Is Synergy at Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Synergy at Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows offers parking.
Does Synergy at Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Synergy at Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows has a pool.
Does Synergy at Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows has accessible units.
Does Synergy at Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Synergy at Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Synergy at Meadows has units with air conditioning.
