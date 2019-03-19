Foxberry Estates Lees Summit

Amenities
Beautiful Newly constructed home for rent in Lee's Summit's Foxberry Estates subdivision. Lovely natural hardwood floors, large master suite, granite stone throughout. Home provides approximately 3450 square feet of living space. Property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and finished basement w/ bedroom. Great community, state of the art swimming pool, & clubhouse. Apply now!
Location 50 Highway / 7 Highway Exit
School District: Lee's Summit - LSR7
Home Management
(757) 401-2531
(RLNE2151907)