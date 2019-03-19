Foxberry Estates Lees Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage new construction

Beautiful Newly constructed home for rent in Lee's Summit's Foxberry Estates subdivision. Lovely natural hardwood floors, large master suite, granite stone throughout. Home provides approximately 3450 square feet of living space. Property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and finished basement w/ bedroom. Great community, state of the art swimming pool, & clubhouse. Apply now!



Location 50 Highway / 7 Highway Exit



School District: Lee's Summit - LSR7



Home Management

(757) 401-2531



(RLNE2151907)