All apartments in Lake Lotawana
Find more places like Foxberry Estates Lees Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Lotawana, MO
/
Foxberry Estates Lees Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Foxberry Estates Lees Summit

12507 S Fox Den · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12507 S Fox Den, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful Newly constructed home for rent in Lee's Summit's Foxberry Estates subdivision. Lovely natural hardwood floors, large master suite, granite stone throughout. Home provides approximately 3450 square feet of living space. Property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and finished basement w/ bedroom. Great community, state of the art swimming pool, & clubhouse. Apply now!

Location 50 Highway / 7 Highway Exit

School District: Lee's Summit - LSR7

Home Management
(757) 401-2531

(RLNE2151907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have any available units?
Foxberry Estates Lees Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Lotawana, MO.
What amenities does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have?
Some of Foxberry Estates Lees Summit's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxberry Estates Lees Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Foxberry Estates Lees Summit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxberry Estates Lees Summit pet-friendly?
No, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Lotawana.
Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit offer parking?
Yes, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit does offer parking.
Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have a pool?
Yes, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit has a pool.
Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have accessible units?
No, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit does not have accessible units.
Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does Foxberry Estates Lees Summit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Foxberry Estates Lees Summit has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MO
Belton, MONorth Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSKearney, MOWarrensburg, MOSpring Hill, KSGardner, KSPlatte City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University