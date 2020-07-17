All apartments in Laddonia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

400 S Pine St A

400 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 South Pine Street, Laddonia, MO 63352

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$634 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 306791

400 South Pine Street
Laddonia, MO 63352
1722 sq feet. (lot size 0.31 Acres)
Bedroom 2 Bath 2

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$634.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,500.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306791
Property Id 306791

(RLNE5884049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

