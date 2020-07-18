All apartments in Kirkwood
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

497 S Holmes - B

497 South Holmes · (314) 626-8846
Location

497 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 BED 1 BATH! AVAILABLE NOW! Here's your chance to live in Kirkwood on a budget! BEAUTIFUL 2 br 1 bath apartment near Hwy 44 and Big Bend in Kirkwood! Brand new central air, coin op laundry and storage in the building are just a couple reasons you will love making this your home .
Kirkwood schools, great location, quiet street! Walking distance to Grant's Trail! Professionally managed.)

APPLY NOW ($30 application fee for anyone 18 and over.

To schedule a showing please visit our website at Www.STLsmartrentals.com

***ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH FOR WATER, SEWER AND TRASH. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC*****

Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 2 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3x the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

