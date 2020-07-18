497 S Holmes - B

Amenities
2 BED 1 BATH! AVAILABLE NOW! Here's your chance to live in Kirkwood on a budget! BEAUTIFUL 2 br 1 bath apartment near Hwy 44 and Big Bend in Kirkwood! Brand new central air, coin op laundry and storage in the building are just a couple reasons you will love making this your home .
Kirkwood schools, great location, quiet street! Walking distance to Grant's Trail! Professionally managed.)
APPLY NOW ($30 application fee for anyone 18 and over.
To schedule a showing please visit our website at Www.STLsmartrentals.com
***ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH FOR WATER, SEWER AND TRASH. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC*****
Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 2 pet max)
QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3x the rent.