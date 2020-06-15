111 North Taylor Avenue

Amenities

Check out this wonderful office space in Downtown Kirkwood! Property is within walking distant to the Farmers Market, Library, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! This would be the perfect office space for an attorney, CPA, or other professional. Two upscale suites are available for $1,600 each per month on a Gross Lease. Rent (1) or both! Landlord takes care of electric, gas, sewer, water, snow removal, lawn care, maintenance, and some signage! A lovely Gazebo in the rear of the property provides a scenic area for lunch breaks! - Call today!