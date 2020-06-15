All apartments in Kirkwood
Find more places like 111 North Taylor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkwood, MO
/
111 North Taylor Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

111 North Taylor Avenue

111 North Taylor Avenue · (314) 956-6292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkwood
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

111 North Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit C & #D · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 6558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this wonderful office space in Downtown Kirkwood! Property is within walking distant to the Farmers Market, Library, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! This would be the perfect office space for an attorney, CPA, or other professional. Two upscale suites are available for $1,600 each per month on a Gross Lease. Rent (1) or both! Landlord takes care of electric, gas, sewer, water, snow removal, lawn care, maintenance, and some signage! A lovely Gazebo in the rear of the property provides a scenic area for lunch breaks! - Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 North Taylor Avenue have any available units?
111 North Taylor Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 North Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 North Taylor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 North Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 North Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkwood.
Does 111 North Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 North Taylor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 North Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 North Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 North Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 North Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 North Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 North Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 North Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 North Taylor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 North Taylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 North Taylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 North Taylor Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Station
141 E Madison Ave
Kirkwood, MO 63122

Similar Pages

Kirkwood 1 BedroomsKirkwood 2 Bedrooms
Kirkwood Apartments with GymKirkwood Pet Friendly Places
Kirkwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, IL
Concord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity