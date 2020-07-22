Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Kearney, MO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kearney offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an...
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
23 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$868
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8908 NE 106th Ter
8908 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
10725 N McKinley Ter
10725 N McKinley Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8810 NE 106th St
8810 NE 106th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit C
211 North Water Street, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
{211 C} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8813 NE 106th Ter
8813 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8817 NE 107th St
8817 NE 107th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
At Liberty Acres we have some amazing homes available for rent! Our brand new modern homes have beautifully finished interiors and are being delivered now! We are located in Liberty school district and our community offers many great amenities
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Kearney, MO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kearney offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Kearney. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kearney can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

