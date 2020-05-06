All apartments in Kearney
2208 Blue Bell Terrace

2208 Blue Bell Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Blue Bell Terrace, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bdm house on a cul de sac! Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous fireplace located in the living room. Kitchen/dining room combo, with large pantry, over looks the living room. Large master en suite hosts a walk in closet and double vanity. Convenient bedroom level laundry closet. Spacious, lower level family room, with a half bath. Plenty of storage space! Hosting family gatherings will be a pleasure on the covered patio and deck area. Close to school and trails!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval only small dogs allowed
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 4/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have any available units?
2208 Blue Bell Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have?
Some of 2208 Blue Bell Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Blue Bell Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Blue Bell Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Blue Bell Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace offer parking?
No, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have a pool?
No, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Blue Bell Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Blue Bell Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

