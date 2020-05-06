2208 Blue Bell Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 bdm house on a cul de sac! Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous fireplace located in the living room. Kitchen/dining room combo, with large pantry, over looks the living room. Large master en suite hosts a walk in closet and double vanity. Convenient bedroom level laundry closet. Spacious, lower level family room, with a half bath. Plenty of storage space! Hosting family gatherings will be a pleasure on the covered patio and deck area. Close to school and trails!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval only small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 4/4/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.