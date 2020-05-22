All apartments in Kearney
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

206 West Lawrence Street

206 West Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 West Lawrence Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Darling 1.5 story home on a quiet street in the Kearney School District. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The main level has a formal living room and family room, an eat in kitchen with pantry, full bathroom, bedroom and laundry room. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a full bath. Walk outside to beautiful landscaping, a deck and a fenced yard with lots of shade trees. This house would be perfect for you.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 West Lawrence Street have any available units?
206 West Lawrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
Is 206 West Lawrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 West Lawrence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West Lawrence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 West Lawrence Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 West Lawrence Street offer parking?
No, 206 West Lawrence Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 West Lawrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 West Lawrence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West Lawrence Street have a pool?
No, 206 West Lawrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 West Lawrence Street have accessible units?
No, 206 West Lawrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West Lawrence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 West Lawrence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 West Lawrence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 West Lawrence Street does not have units with air conditioning.

