206 West Lawrence Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.

Darling 1.5 story home on a quiet street in the Kearney School District. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The main level has a formal living room and family room, an eat in kitchen with pantry, full bathroom, bedroom and laundry room. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a full bath. Walk outside to beautiful landscaping, a deck and a fenced yard with lots of shade trees. This house would be perfect for you.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

