Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1301 Heather Street

1301 Heather Court · (816) 788-6957
Location

1301 Heather Court, Kearney, MO 64060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Very nice split level home located in Kearney schools, at the end of a Cul-de-sac . Lots of space and potential,
with the basement that has a wood burning fireplace. Wooded backyard with a large deck, privacy fence, backing to trees. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Heather Street have any available units?
1301 Heather Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1301 Heather Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Heather Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Heather Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Heather Street is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Heather Street offer parking?
No, 1301 Heather Street does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Heather Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Heather Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Heather Street have a pool?
No, 1301 Heather Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Heather Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Heather Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Heather Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Heather Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Heather Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Heather Street does not have units with air conditioning.
