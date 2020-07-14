West Hill Lofts

Amenities
West Hill is Kansas City's premier West Plaza community! Located one block west of the Historic Country Club Plaza, this newly remodeled building offers you all the finest amenities, as well as a top notch location. Come home to comfort, convenience, and luxury with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, rich coffee colored cabinets, in unit washer and dryers, and so much more!\n\nYou can enjoy the community amenities like the rooftop patio overlooking the Plaza, 24-hour Precor equipped fitness center, Wellbeats digital trainer, community BBQ grills, and community lounge. Embrace urban lifestyle living with our five-star concierge management philosophy. With twenty-four hour on call maintenance, help is only a click or call away. Experience style, convenience, and luxury when you call West Hill your home!