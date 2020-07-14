All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

West Hill Lofts

1106 W 47th St · (816) 656-2768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N305 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit E111 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit E109 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit N108 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit N309 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit N109 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Hill Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
accessible
alarm system
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
West Hill is Kansas City's premier West Plaza community! Located one block west of the Historic Country Club Plaza, this newly remodeled building offers you all the finest amenities, as well as a top notch location. Come home to comfort, convenience, and luxury with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, rich coffee colored cabinets, in unit washer and dryers, and so much more!\n\nYou can enjoy the community amenities like the rooftop patio overlooking the Plaza, 24-hour Precor equipped fitness center, Wellbeats digital trainer, community BBQ grills, and community lounge. Embrace urban lifestyle living with our five-star concierge management philosophy. With twenty-four hour on call maintenance, help is only a click or call away. Experience style, convenience, and luxury when you call West Hill your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Closets Available for $65 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Hill Lofts have any available units?
West Hill Lofts has 10 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does West Hill Lofts have?
Some of West Hill Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Hill Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
West Hill Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Hill Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, West Hill Lofts is pet friendly.
Does West Hill Lofts offer parking?
Yes, West Hill Lofts offers parking.
Does West Hill Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Hill Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Hill Lofts have a pool?
No, West Hill Lofts does not have a pool.
Does West Hill Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, West Hill Lofts has accessible units.
Does West Hill Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Hill Lofts has units with dishwashers.
