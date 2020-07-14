West Hill Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly trash valet accessible alarm system bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

West Hill is Kansas City's premier West Plaza community! Located one block west of the Historic Country Club Plaza, this newly remodeled building offers you all the finest amenities, as well as a top notch location. Come home to comfort, convenience, and luxury with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, rich coffee colored cabinets, in unit washer and dryers, and so much more!



You can enjoy the community amenities like the rooftop patio overlooking the Plaza, 24-hour Precor equipped fitness center, Wellbeats digital trainer, community BBQ grills, and community lounge. Embrace urban lifestyle living with our five-star concierge management philosophy. With twenty-four hour on call maintenance, help is only a click or call away. Experience style, convenience, and luxury when you call West Hill your home!