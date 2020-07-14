Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $300, One Bedroom: $375, Two Bedroom: $450
Move-in Fees: Studio: $100, One Bedroom: $125, Two Bedroom: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs