All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:00 PM

Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick

3926 Warwick Blvd · (816) 439-8501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Southmoreland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3926 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-3930-04 · Avail. Sep 10

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
google fiber
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $300, One Bedroom: $375, Two Bedroom: $450
Move-in Fees: Studio: $100, One Bedroom: $125, Two Bedroom: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick have any available units?
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick have?
Some of Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick currently offering any rent specials?
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick pet-friendly?
Yes, Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick is pet friendly.
Does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick offer parking?
No, Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick does not offer parking.
Does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick have a pool?
No, Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick does not have a pool.
Does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick have accessible units?
No, Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick does not have accessible units.
Does Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity