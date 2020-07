Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar courtyard lobby online portal

Timberlane Village Apartment Homes offer quality and comfort for the active lifestyle. Featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. We are conveniently located off Highway 435 and 87th street, just minutes from downtown Kansas City, Overland Park and the historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. (And Seconds from the New Cerner Campus). We are proud of our impeccable service and resident satisfaction. Our mission is to exceed your expectations. And with our professional management team, we will continually strive to make your home a special place to be.