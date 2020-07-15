All apartments in Kansas City
The Wonder Shops and Flats
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

The Wonder Shops and Flats

1108 East 30th Street · (816) 203-2042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 East 30th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Beacon Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 7

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 28

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Sep 9

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wonder Shops and Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
lobby
online portal
The Wonder brings a fresh approach to downtown living in Kansas City. We've breathed new life into the historic Wonder Bread factory, creating modern spaces for city-dwellers seeking to join this vibrant neighborhood. With locally-owned shops, restaurants and a dynamic community just steps from your front door, you'll find yourself just east of ordinary, with your new home in The Wonder. Is The Wonder the best thing since sliced bread? We like to think so.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Convenience Fee covers water, sewer, trash, pest control, and wifi: $75/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wonder Shops and Flats have any available units?
The Wonder Shops and Flats has 4 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wonder Shops and Flats have?
Some of The Wonder Shops and Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wonder Shops and Flats currently offering any rent specials?
The Wonder Shops and Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wonder Shops and Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wonder Shops and Flats is pet friendly.
Does The Wonder Shops and Flats offer parking?
Yes, The Wonder Shops and Flats offers parking.
Does The Wonder Shops and Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wonder Shops and Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wonder Shops and Flats have a pool?
No, The Wonder Shops and Flats does not have a pool.
Does The Wonder Shops and Flats have accessible units?
Yes, The Wonder Shops and Flats has accessible units.
Does The Wonder Shops and Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wonder Shops and Flats has units with dishwashers.
