1108 East 30th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109 Beacon Hills
Price and availability
VERIFIED 19 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 7
$840
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft
Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 28
$890
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft
Unit 236 · Avail. Sep 9
$925
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 11
$1,350
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wonder Shops and Flats.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
lobby
online portal
The Wonder brings a fresh approach to downtown living in Kansas City. We've breathed new life into the historic Wonder Bread factory, creating modern spaces for city-dwellers seeking to join this vibrant neighborhood. With locally-owned shops, restaurants and a dynamic community just steps from your front door, you'll find yourself just east of ordinary, with your new home in The Wonder. Is The Wonder the best thing since sliced bread? We like to think so.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Convenience Fee covers water, sewer, trash, pest control, and wifi: $75/month