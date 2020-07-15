The Wonder Shops and Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage e-payments lobby online portal

The Wonder brings a fresh approach to downtown living in Kansas City. We've breathed new life into the historic Wonder Bread factory, creating modern spaces for city-dwellers seeking to join this vibrant neighborhood. With locally-owned shops, restaurants and a dynamic community just steps from your front door, you'll find yourself just east of ordinary, with your new home in The Wonder. Is The Wonder the best thing since sliced bread? We like to think so.