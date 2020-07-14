All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick

3734 Warwick Boulevard · (201) 345-1654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3734 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-306 · Avail. now

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 1-206 · Avail. now

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Aug 13

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Nelle - 3734 Warwick.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely updated one bedroom in stately brick building. Contemporary features like subway tile and modern bathroom sink. Hardwood floors, tons of light, entry closet with ceiling fans in living and bedroom, plus breakfast nook. Minutes from Plaza, Westport, Crossroads & Brookside. Walk to Plexpod co-working space!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $375
Move-in Fees: $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick have any available units?
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick has 6 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick have?
Some of The Nelle - 3734 Warwick's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Nelle - 3734 Warwick currently offering any rent specials?
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Nelle - 3734 Warwick pet-friendly?
Yes, The Nelle - 3734 Warwick is pet friendly.
Does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick offer parking?
Yes, The Nelle - 3734 Warwick offers parking.
Does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Nelle - 3734 Warwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick have a pool?
No, The Nelle - 3734 Warwick does not have a pool.
Does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick have accessible units?
No, The Nelle - 3734 Warwick does not have accessible units.
Does The Nelle - 3734 Warwick have units with dishwashers?
No, The Nelle - 3734 Warwick does not have units with dishwashers.
