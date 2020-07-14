The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Assigned Parking.