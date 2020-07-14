All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020

The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd

815 E 42nd St · (816) 439-7625
Location

815 E 42nd St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1E · Avail. Aug 11

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1-1W · Avail. Sep 10

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd have any available units?
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd has 2 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd have?
Some of The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd currently offering any rent specials?
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd is pet friendly.
Does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd offer parking?
Yes, The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd offers parking.
Does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd have a pool?
Yes, The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd has a pool.
Does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd have accessible units?
Yes, The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd has accessible units.
Does The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd has units with dishwashers.
