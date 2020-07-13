All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
The Briarcliff City Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
The Briarcliff City Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Briarcliff City Apartments

3880 N Mulberry Dr · (816) 607-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO 64116
Briarcliff West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5406 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Briarcliff City Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
google fiber
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
All rates quoted are on a 12-15 month lease term.




The Briarcliff City Apartments is an upscale apartment community conveniently located in the prestigious Briarcliff master planned community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with features you won't find anywhere else.
Your new home is nestled on the bluffs offering panoramic views of downtown Kansas City and the Missouri River Valley. The Briarcliff location offers the best of an urban and suburban setting; a central location just five minutes from downtown Kansas City and unparalleled interstate access to miles of trails and all of the amenities you could want including restaurants, shops, daycare, a bakery, seasonal Farmer's market and a coffee shop located just a moment's walk from your door step.Ask about our amazing specials!You will love your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 app fee/$25 each additional applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Combined weight limit of 80 lbs. breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking, carports, unattached garages & attached garages.
Storage Details: 6x8 room w/a 9ft. ceiling $40 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Briarcliff City Apartments have any available units?
The Briarcliff City Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Briarcliff City Apartments have?
Some of The Briarcliff City Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Briarcliff City Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Briarcliff City Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Briarcliff City Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Briarcliff City Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Briarcliff City Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Briarcliff City Apartments offers parking.
Does The Briarcliff City Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Briarcliff City Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Briarcliff City Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Briarcliff City Apartments has a pool.
Does The Briarcliff City Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Briarcliff City Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Briarcliff City Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Briarcliff City Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves NorthHanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkGashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary