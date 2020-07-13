The Briarcliff City Apartments.

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 app fee/$25 each additional applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Combined weight limit of 80 lbs. breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking, carports, unattached garages & attached garages.
Storage Details: 6x8 room w/a 9ft. ceiling $40 per month