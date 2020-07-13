Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly garage bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse fire pit google fiber hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

All rates quoted are on a 12-15 month lease term.









The Briarcliff City Apartments is an upscale apartment community conveniently located in the prestigious Briarcliff master planned community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with features you won't find anywhere else.

Your new home is nestled on the bluffs offering panoramic views of downtown Kansas City and the Missouri River Valley. The Briarcliff location offers the best of an urban and suburban setting; a central location just five minutes from downtown Kansas City and unparalleled interstate access to miles of trails and all of the amenities you could want including restaurants, shops, daycare, a bakery, seasonal Farmer's market and a coffee shop located just a moment's walk from your door step.Ask about our amazing specials!You will love your new home.