Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th

916 East 39th Street · (256) 255-7160
Location

916 East 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
google fiber
internet access
Welcome to The Belmar! This beautiful, historic building is located on 39th St., minutes walk to Hyde Park! The unit features amenities such as crown molding and built in storage, updated, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of windows for natural light. Enjoy your morning coffee in your sun room! These units don't stay on the market long; please contact us for a showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th have any available units?
The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th have?
Some of The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th currently offering any rent specials?
The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th pet-friendly?
Yes, The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th is pet friendly.
Does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th offer parking?
Yes, The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th offers parking.
Does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th have a pool?
No, The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th does not have a pool.
Does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th have accessible units?
No, The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th does not have accessible units.
Does The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th has units with dishwashers.
