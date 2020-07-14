The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th

916 East 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109 Central Hyde Park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
google fiber
internet access
Welcome to The Belmar! This beautiful, historic building is located on 39th St., minutes walk to Hyde Park! The unit features amenities such as crown molding and built in storage, updated, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of windows for natural light. Enjoy your morning coffee in your sun room! These units don't stay on the market long; please contact us for a showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Street Parking.
