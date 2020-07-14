The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance google fiber internet access

Welcome to The Belmar! This beautiful, historic building is located on 39th St., minutes walk to Hyde Park! The unit features amenities such as crown molding and built in storage, updated, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of windows for natural light. Enjoy your morning coffee in your sun room! These units don't stay on the market long; please contact us for a showing today!



Contact us to schedule a showing.