All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like The Acme Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
The Acme Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Acme Apartments

3200 Gillham Road · (202) 915-5801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
North Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3200 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$701

Studio · 1 Bath · 476 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$799

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$799

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 9

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 16

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,035

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Acme Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Welcome to Pinnacle Lofts, a community of upscale apartments in Wichita, Kansas. Our maintenance-free community is perfect for students and members of the Downtown Wichita workforce, who crave seamless access to their places of employment, as well as local shopping, dining, bike trails, and entertainment all within the Riverside Park neighborhood. Our amenity-packed, upscale, and gated property offers spacious floor plans with modern, industrial finishes, such as exposed ductwork, concrete floors, and more. Step outside of your apartment home, and discover our 24/7 community clubhouse, coffee bar, and on-site dry cleaning services. Enjoy the best of Wichita when you reside at Pinnacle Lofts! Click the Contact tab above to inquire further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Acme Apartments have any available units?
The Acme Apartments has 6 units available starting at $701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Acme Apartments have?
Some of The Acme Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Acme Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Acme Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Acme Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Acme Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Acme Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Acme Apartments offers parking.
Does The Acme Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Acme Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Acme Apartments have a pool?
No, The Acme Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Acme Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Acme Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Acme Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Acme Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Acme Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity