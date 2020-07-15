Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar lobby

Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort. These dazzling one and two bedroom homes feature dark hardwood floors, top of the line stainless steel appliances, designer color palettes, custom cabinets with "soft closure" drawers, granite counter tops, elevated ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, sleek and stylish fixtures as well as generously sized closets and storage. Best of all many of our balconies feature a breath taking view of the iconic Country Club Plaza, including the world famous holiday light display! This desirable location and the stunning view will leave you absolutely impressed! Other nearby attractions include Brush Creek, Loose Park, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Art Institute and historic Westport.



The 4700 offers a prime Plaza location, luxury homes and a well-appointed building with amenities such as solid steel and concrete construction for insulation and noise reduction, reserved parking just outside your home, fitness facility, welcoming lobby, and lounge area as well as controlled access entry for your peace of mind. Leave your car at home, take a short stroll and immerse yourself in the endless designer and boutique retailers, mingle at the local bars and eateries or just grab a cup of coffee and sip away as you enjoy the atmosphere. This is what living in Kansas City is all about!