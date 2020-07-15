All apartments in Kansas City
The 4700
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

The 4700

4700 Roanoke Parkway · (816) 330-2938
Location

4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 4700.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
lobby
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort. These dazzling one and two bedroom homes feature dark hardwood floors, top of the line stainless steel appliances, designer color palettes, custom cabinets with "soft closure" drawers, granite counter tops, elevated ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, sleek and stylish fixtures as well as generously sized closets and storage. Best of all many of our balconies feature a breath taking view of the iconic Country Club Plaza, including the world famous holiday light display! This desirable location and the stunning view will leave you absolutely impressed! Other nearby attractions include Brush Creek, Loose Park, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Art Institute and historic Westport.

The 4700 offers a prime Plaza location, luxury homes and a well-appointed building with amenities such as solid steel and concrete construction for insulation and noise reduction, reserved parking just outside your home, fitness facility, welcoming lobby, and lounge area as well as controlled access entry for your peace of mind. Leave your car at home, take a short stroll and immerse yourself in the endless designer and boutique retailers, mingle at the local bars and eateries or just grab a cup of coffee and sip away as you enjoy the atmosphere. This is what living in Kansas City is all about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30/month per pet.
restrictions: No Breed Restrictions. No Weight Limits.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The 4700 have any available units?
The 4700 has 5 units available starting at $1,336 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The 4700 have?
Some of The 4700's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 4700 currently offering any rent specials?
The 4700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 4700 pet-friendly?
Yes, The 4700 is pet friendly.
Does The 4700 offer parking?
Yes, The 4700 offers parking.
Does The 4700 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The 4700 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The 4700 have a pool?
No, The 4700 does not have a pool.
Does The 4700 have accessible units?
No, The 4700 does not have accessible units.
Does The 4700 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 4700 has units with dishwashers.
