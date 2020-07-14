All apartments in Kansas City
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway

3201-3207 Broadway Blvd · (816) 429-3842
Location

3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-3201-22 · Avail. now

$665

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 1-3207-16 · Avail. Sep 21

$690

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 1-3205-01 · Avail. Aug 10

$690

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway.

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
google fiber
internet access
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking, Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway have any available units?
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway has 7 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway have?
Some of Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway offers parking.
Does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway have a pool?
No, Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway have accessible units?
No, Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
