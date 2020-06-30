All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:15 AM

Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte

3416 Wyandotte St · (816) 656-3348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3416 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-3416-09 · Avail. now

$635

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
cable included
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings. A private parking lot and adjacent lawn provide 2 more amenities you dont typically find in Midtown in this price range. FREE GOOGLE FIBER basic included. Small pets welcome. Call today before this gem is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: One space, Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte have any available units?
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte have?
Some of Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte currently offering any rent specials?
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte pet-friendly?
Yes, Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte is pet friendly.
Does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte offer parking?
Yes, Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte offers parking.
Does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte have a pool?
No, Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte does not have a pool.
Does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte have accessible units?
No, Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte does not have accessible units.
Does Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte has units with dishwashers.
