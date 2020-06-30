Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range recently renovated dishwasher cable included oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings. A private parking lot and adjacent lawn provide 2 more amenities you dont typically find in Midtown in this price range. FREE GOOGLE FIBER basic included. Small pets welcome. Call today before this gem is gone!