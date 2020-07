Amenities

As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century. This pet-friendly seven-story building comprises a unique selection of one, two and three-bedroom loft apartments with a variety of floorplans. Large balconies, original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and large warehouse windows offering breathtaking views of the city make the Stuart Hall Lofts ideal for city living. COMING SOON...State-of-the-art fitness center, Social Lounge featuring a large flat-screen TV, billiards, workspace, free Wi-Fi and a walk-out patio with urban finishings and an outdoor kitchen.