All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
Sol Towers/MNE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Sol Towers/MNE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Sol Towers/MNE

24 East Linwood Boulevard · (816) 439-7603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Broadway Gillham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24 East Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 007 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 011 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sol Towers/MNE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
online portal
pool
bbq/grill
concierge
fire pit
Newly renovated apartment homes in Midtown! Huge floorplans featuring beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting, over-sized balconies, and Google Fiber...all at an affordable rate.

Located blocks away from Martini Corner, the Country Club Plaza, Westport, and the Crossroads Arts District, Sol Towers is just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.

Sol Towers is conveniently located near the Metro bus line and major highways for quick and easy access to any destination in the city.

Call to schedule a tour of your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered parking available. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sol Towers/MNE have any available units?
Sol Towers/MNE has 4 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Sol Towers/MNE have?
Some of Sol Towers/MNE's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sol Towers/MNE currently offering any rent specials?
Sol Towers/MNE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sol Towers/MNE pet-friendly?
Yes, Sol Towers/MNE is pet friendly.
Does Sol Towers/MNE offer parking?
Yes, Sol Towers/MNE offers parking.
Does Sol Towers/MNE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sol Towers/MNE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sol Towers/MNE have a pool?
Yes, Sol Towers/MNE has a pool.
Does Sol Towers/MNE have accessible units?
No, Sol Towers/MNE does not have accessible units.
Does Sol Towers/MNE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sol Towers/MNE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves NorthHanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkGashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary