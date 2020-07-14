Sol Towers/MNE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber online portal pool bbq/grill concierge fire pit

Newly renovated apartment homes in Midtown! Huge floorplans featuring beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting, over-sized balconies, and Google Fiber...all at an affordable rate.



Located blocks away from Martini Corner, the Country Club Plaza, Westport, and the Crossroads Arts District, Sol Towers is just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.



Sol Towers is conveniently located near the Metro bus line and major highways for quick and easy access to any destination in the city.



