Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Scholars Row

5522 Troost Avenue · (816) 466-5870
Location

5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 1

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 19

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 10

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scholars Row.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
furnished
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City!

Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom loft.

Kitchens at Scholars Row are fully equipped with a stainless steel-like refrigerator, glass cooktop, convection microwave oven, garbage disposal, and even a dishwasher. Our gorgeous bathrooms exceed many standard studio apartments by featuring a full-size vanity with storage, a full bathtub, and elegant comforts like a curved shower rod. Queen sized bedroom furniture fits well atop the mezzanine loft, and full wardrobes will find plenty of space in the large, expansive closet.

With our easy and affordable bundled utility rate, choosing to live at Scholars Row means all your utilities including electricity and WIFI internet access are all covered with one fixed payment each month. Our pet policy is among the most accommodating in Ka

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee
Deposit: $350 - up to One month's rent
Move-in Fees: Administration fee: $125
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Dogs and cats welcome with No weight limits!!! Aggressive dog breeds are restricted!
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scholars Row have any available units?
Scholars Row has 4 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Scholars Row have?
Some of Scholars Row's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scholars Row currently offering any rent specials?
Scholars Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scholars Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Scholars Row is pet friendly.
Does Scholars Row offer parking?
Yes, Scholars Row offers parking.
Does Scholars Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, Scholars Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Scholars Row have a pool?
No, Scholars Row does not have a pool.
Does Scholars Row have accessible units?
Yes, Scholars Row has accessible units.
Does Scholars Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scholars Row has units with dishwashers.
