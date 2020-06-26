Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel furnished ceiling fan granite counters oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal smoke-free community

Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City!



Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom loft.



Kitchens at Scholars Row are fully equipped with a stainless steel-like refrigerator, glass cooktop, convection microwave oven, garbage disposal, and even a dishwasher. Our gorgeous bathrooms exceed many standard studio apartments by featuring a full-size vanity with storage, a full bathtub, and elegant comforts like a curved shower rod. Queen sized bedroom furniture fits well atop the mezzanine loft, and full wardrobes will find plenty of space in the large, expansive closet.



With our easy and affordable bundled utility rate, choosing to live at Scholars Row means all your utilities including electricity and WIFI internet access are all covered with one fixed payment each month. Our pet policy is among the most accommodating in Ka