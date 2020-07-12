All apartments in Kansas City
Plaza Club City Apartments
Plaza Club City Apartments

4621 Jefferson St · (816) 307-2387
Rent Special
Ask about our current specials of up to one month FREE*! (Certain Conditions Apply)
Location

4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64112
Country Club Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1004N · Avail. now

$1,215

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0704S · Avail. now

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0303M · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 0502N · Avail. now

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0508N · Avail. Aug 22

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 0105S · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1003S · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0806N · Avail. now

$2,060

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 0906S · Avail. Jul 22

$2,140

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Unit 0706N · Avail. now

$2,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza Club City Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
google fiber
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Plaza Club City Apartments offers you refreshing apartment living with a new attitude towards customer service, elegant design, and green building standards. When you live at our Kansas City apartments, you will enjoy world class amenities like our rooftop Sky Park, which offers excellent views, as well as a private movie theater and a 24-hour professional fitness center to work out whenever it's convenient. In each of our apartments, you can choose from one of four custom finish packages to keep your style unique. Custom closets, wood-plank flooring, and sexy bathrooms with large tubs are just a few of the features that set our Kansas City Plaza apartments apart.Our location in Country Club Plaza makes it easy to get to great shopping thanks to stores like Barnes & Noble, Urban Outfitters, and West Elm. Your dining options are also numerous, with New American food at Cooper's Hawk, Kansas City barbecue at Jack Stack, global cuisine at Noodles & Co, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 with approved application
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Contact property for details
Parking Details: Surface and covered garage parking available.
Storage Details: Extra storage mores available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza Club City Apartments have any available units?
Plaza Club City Apartments has 15 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza Club City Apartments have?
Some of Plaza Club City Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza Club City Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza Club City Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Ask about our current specials of up to one month FREE*! (Certain Conditions Apply)
Is Plaza Club City Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza Club City Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Plaza Club City Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Plaza Club City Apartments offers parking.
Does Plaza Club City Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plaza Club City Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza Club City Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Plaza Club City Apartments has a pool.
Does Plaza Club City Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Plaza Club City Apartments has accessible units.
Does Plaza Club City Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza Club City Apartments has units with dishwashers.
