Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments google fiber internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Plaza Club City Apartments offers you refreshing apartment living with a new attitude towards customer service, elegant design, and green building standards. When you live at our Kansas City apartments, you will enjoy world class amenities like our rooftop Sky Park, which offers excellent views, as well as a private movie theater and a 24-hour professional fitness center to work out whenever it's convenient. In each of our apartments, you can choose from one of four custom finish packages to keep your style unique. Custom closets, wood-plank flooring, and sexy bathrooms with large tubs are just a few of the features that set our Kansas City Plaza apartments apart.Our location in Country Club Plaza makes it easy to get to great shopping thanks to stores like Barnes & Noble, Urban Outfitters, and West Elm. Your dining options are also numerous, with New American food at Cooper's Hawk, Kansas City barbecue at Jack Stack, global cuisine at Noodles & Co, and more.