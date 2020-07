Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access

Park South is a newly renovated apartment community located in South Kansas City on State Line Rd. This premier pet-friendly community has spacious 2 bedroom homes with designer features such as granite countertops, wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, tile back splashes, walk-in closets, and more. Residents enjoy convenient and upscale living with private balconies, spacious grounds, and easy access to 435 and Ward Parkway, connecting you to the Cerner campus and Corporate Woods.