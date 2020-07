Northland Passage Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access

Northland Passage is redefining what it means to live in Kansas City. With some of the most unique features in the area, our apartment homes have been designed with you in mind. Complete with a full-size washer & dryer, modern renovations to include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, European cabinetry, hardwood flooring, high grade carpeting, designer lighting and two-tone paint accents; all this and more. Welcome Home to your new lifestyle at Northland Passage.



Residents of our pet-friendly Kansas City, MO apartments can choose from a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans that fit any budget. Oversized garden tubs, ceramic tile entries and linen closets are among the many upscale offerings within our apartment rentals in Kansas City. In addition, our residents love taking advantage of our covered parking, lighted tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.



