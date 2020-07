Amenities

Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.



– In-unit laundry

– Hardwood floors

– All new finishes

– Black appliances



These apartments feature controlled access and monitored video surveillance..



Just two blocks from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, these apartments are ideal for students.



Located in the Historic Northeast, Maple Flats is just a 5-minute drive or 15- minute bus ride from Downtown.



Contact us today to start your application!