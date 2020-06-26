All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

Inglenook Plaza Condominiums

4057 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4057 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a clean, comfortable, 2-bedroom, 2-full bathroom condo located in a user-friendly location near the Country Club Plaza & Westport neighborhoods. The condo is currently fully furnished and would be perfect for travelers in the area. If furnishings aren't necessary, this can be negotiated.

The exterior of the community has recently been renovated with new walkways, roofing, siding, balconies and paint. The community is equipped with a club house, work out facility, and pool, which would all be available to the renters. The rental includes one parking spot in the gated parking lot however street parking is typically readily available.

(RLNE4946514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums have any available units?
Inglenook Plaza Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums have?
Some of Inglenook Plaza Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inglenook Plaza Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Inglenook Plaza Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Inglenook Plaza Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Inglenook Plaza Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Inglenook Plaza Condominiums offers parking.
Does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Inglenook Plaza Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Inglenook Plaza Condominiums has a pool.
Does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Inglenook Plaza Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Inglenook Plaza Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Inglenook Plaza Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
