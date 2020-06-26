Inglenook Plaza Condominiums

Amenities
This is a clean, comfortable, 2-bedroom, 2-full bathroom condo located in a user-friendly location near the Country Club Plaza & Westport neighborhoods. The condo is currently fully furnished and would be perfect for travelers in the area. If furnishings aren't necessary, this can be negotiated.
The exterior of the community has recently been renovated with new walkways, roofing, siding, balconies and paint. The community is equipped with a club house, work out facility, and pool, which would all be available to the renters. The rental includes one parking spot in the gated parking lot however street parking is typically readily available.
(RLNE4946514)