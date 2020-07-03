All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Harlow House - 3745 Warwick

3745 Warwick Boulevard · (816) 735-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3745 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-210-17 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,065

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 1-210-16 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,065

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harlow House - 3745 Warwick.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
google fiber
internet access
Newly Renovated property at 38th and Warwick is where you want to live. Be part of the exciting revitalization of this historic neighborhood!! A custom designed pool is the central feature of the courtyard that is nestled in heart of this charming community. We have unique floor plans for studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms that feature fireplaces, new flooring, new fixtures, new electrical, new appliances AND laundry in every unit! Resident game room coming Summer 2016! All spaces have a courtyard view or private deck as well as private, controlled access entries.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $300, One Bedroom: $375, Two Bedroom: $450
Move-in Fees: Studio: $300, One Bedroom: $125, Two Bedroom: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Street.
Storage Details: Balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick have any available units?
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick has 2 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick have?
Some of Harlow House - 3745 Warwick's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harlow House - 3745 Warwick currently offering any rent specials?
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harlow House - 3745 Warwick pet-friendly?
Yes, Harlow House - 3745 Warwick is pet friendly.
Does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick offer parking?
Yes, Harlow House - 3745 Warwick offers parking.
Does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harlow House - 3745 Warwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick have a pool?
Yes, Harlow House - 3745 Warwick has a pool.
Does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick have accessible units?
No, Harlow House - 3745 Warwick does not have accessible units.
Does Harlow House - 3745 Warwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harlow House - 3745 Warwick has units with dishwashers.
