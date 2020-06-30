Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub internet access

A charming environment and unrivaled convenience are just part of the experience awaiting you at Fountainhead Apartments. A truly inviting place for you to call home.Fountainhead offers exceptional apartment homes ideally located in Kansas City, Missouri, at 99th and Wornall Rd, with immediate access to I-435 & I-470 and convenient to 71-Hwy.Located near the historic Brookside and Waldo neighborhoods and just minutes away from the refined Country Club Plaza dining, shopping and entertainment district, Fountainhead Apartments offers the city lifestyle in a quaint and quiet neighborhood.Now offering discounts for Cerner and Burns and McDonnell employees. Call for details.Fountainhead is a pet friendly community!