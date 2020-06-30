All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Fountainhead

9821 Wornall Rd · (816) 281-0885
logo
Location

9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
Lea Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-9809-J · Avail. Oct 9

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 8-9819-K · Avail. Aug 7

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 3-9809-D · Avail. Aug 6

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-9805-O · Avail. Jul 16

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1-9805-N · Avail. Aug 6

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountainhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
A charming environment and unrivaled convenience are just part of the experience awaiting you at Fountainhead Apartments. A truly inviting place for you to call home.Fountainhead offers exceptional apartment homes ideally located in Kansas City, Missouri, at 99th and Wornall Rd, with immediate access to I-435 & I-470 and convenient to 71-Hwy.Located near the historic Brookside and Waldo neighborhoods and just minutes away from the refined Country Club Plaza dining, shopping and entertainment district, Fountainhead Apartments offers the city lifestyle in a quaint and quiet neighborhood.Now offering discounts for Cerner and Burns and McDonnell employees. Call for details.Fountainhead is a pet friendly community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Restricted breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountainhead have any available units?
Fountainhead has 18 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountainhead have?
Some of Fountainhead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountainhead currently offering any rent specials?
Fountainhead is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF of July Rent!
Is Fountainhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountainhead is pet friendly.
Does Fountainhead offer parking?
Yes, Fountainhead offers parking.
Does Fountainhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountainhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountainhead have a pool?
Yes, Fountainhead has a pool.
Does Fountainhead have accessible units?
No, Fountainhead does not have accessible units.
Does Fountainhead have units with dishwashers?
No, Fountainhead does not have units with dishwashers.
