Falcon Point

Lease Length: 2-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee deducted from Security Deposit
Additional: 1 Bedrooms: $40 flat rate for water/trash 2 Bedrooms: $45 flat rate for water/trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: There are carports available, but plenty of free parking is also available.
Storage Details: Extra lockable, storage on all patio and balconies