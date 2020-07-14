All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Falcon Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Falcon Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Falcon Point

829 Northwest 79 Terrace · (816) 203-0227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Barry Harbour

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7813-15 · Avail. Aug 8

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 7912-05 · Avail. Aug 15

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 7814-13 · Avail. Aug 22

$781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
Falcon Point, at Barry Road and 169 Highway, offers a variety of two different floor plans, ranging from 720 to 880 square feet in size. Each floor plan comes with a washer and dryer in the apartment and you have the option to select a floor plan that comes with a wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee deducted from Security Deposit
Additional: 1 Bedrooms: $40 flat rate for water/trash 2 Bedrooms: $45 flat rate for water/trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: There are carports available, but plenty of free parking is also available.
Storage Details: Extra lockable, storage on all patio and balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Point have any available units?
Falcon Point has 10 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Falcon Point have?
Some of Falcon Point's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Point currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Point is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Point offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Point offers parking.
Does Falcon Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falcon Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Point have a pool?
Yes, Falcon Point has a pool.
Does Falcon Point have accessible units?
No, Falcon Point does not have accessible units.
Does Falcon Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falcon Point has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Falcon Point?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity