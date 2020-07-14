All apartments in Kansas City
EBT Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

EBT Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
1601 Walnut St · (213) 516-8715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0215 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 0313 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from EBT Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts. The structure is noticeable through its sienna-colored bricks and large proclamation of its place in Kansas City history. The EBT Lofts consists of six stories with a grand collection of one and two bedroom floorplans, with washer and dryer hookups starting at just around $1,100 per month. Due to its central location, the EBT lofts have spectacular views throughout and all units feature heavy timber ceilings and colorful brick walls. Community amenities include a full fitness studio complete with a sauna and a Club Room. Moreover, the EBT Lofts have a courtesy patrol, a secured entry and gated parking is also available for rent to residents. The EBT Lofts was built in 1899 with its original purpose as the warehouse for the legendary Emery, Bird, Thayer Dry Goods Co. located along Petticoat Lane, a two-block span famously known as Kansas Citys fashion district during the horse and buggy era of the early 1900s. The upscale department store featured men, women and childrens clothing as well as home goods such as soaps and linens. Both the department store and warehouse were designed by the prolific Kansas City architecture firm, Van Brunt & Howe. Nightlife spots, desired restaurants and trendy destinations are in close proximity to the EBT Lofts. During warmer months, Kansas City residents flock to the Crossroads District to experience First Fridays, where every first Friday of the month features food trucks, performance art, exhibits and live theater productions on public streets and sidewalks. Additionally, the breathtaking Kauffman Center for Performing Arts is located to the west and the Power & Light District sits just to the north. Egress by highway is possible via the Downtown loop of I-670, just one block north and includes access to major interstates and freeways. Metro bus stations and streetcar stations along Main Street are available two blocks to the west. With its considerable historical Kansas City lineage, location and gorgeous interiors, the EBT Lofts showcases what cosmopolitan living is all about.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does EBT Lofts have any available units?
EBT Lofts has 9 units available starting at $1,153 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does EBT Lofts have?
Some of EBT Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EBT Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
EBT Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is EBT Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, EBT Lofts is pet friendly.
Does EBT Lofts offer parking?
Yes, EBT Lofts offers parking.
Does EBT Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, EBT Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does EBT Lofts have a pool?
Yes, EBT Lofts has a pool.
Does EBT Lofts have accessible units?
No, EBT Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does EBT Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EBT Lofts has units with dishwashers.
