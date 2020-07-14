Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool pet friendly e-payments hot tub package receiving

Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts. The structure is noticeable through its sienna-colored bricks and large proclamation of its place in Kansas City history. The EBT Lofts consists of six stories with a grand collection of one and two bedroom floorplans, with washer and dryer hookups starting at just around $1,100 per month. Due to its central location, the EBT lofts have spectacular views throughout and all units feature heavy timber ceilings and colorful brick walls. Community amenities include a full fitness studio complete with a sauna and a Club Room. Moreover, the EBT Lofts have a courtesy patrol, a secured entry and gated parking is also available for rent to residents. The EBT Lofts was built in 1899 with its original purpose as the warehouse for the legendary Emery, Bird, Thayer Dry Goods Co. located along Petticoat Lane, a two-block span famously known as Kansas Citys fashion district during the horse and buggy era of the early 1900s. The upscale department store featured men, women and childrens clothing as well as home goods such as soaps and linens. Both the department store and warehouse were designed by the prolific Kansas City architecture firm, Van Brunt & Howe. Nightlife spots, desired restaurants and trendy destinations are in close proximity to the EBT Lofts. During warmer months, Kansas City residents flock to the Crossroads District to experience First Fridays, where every first Friday of the month features food trucks, performance art, exhibits and live theater productions on public streets and sidewalks. Additionally, the breathtaking Kauffman Center for Performing Arts is located to the west and the Power & Light District sits just to the north. Egress by highway is possible via the Downtown loop of I-670, just one block north and includes access to major interstates and freeways. Metro bus stations and streetcar stations along Main Street are available two blocks to the west. With its considerable historical Kansas City lineage, location and gorgeous interiors, the EBT Lofts showcases what cosmopolitan living is all about.