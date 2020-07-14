Amenities

Our residents are our priority at Crown Heights. From our welcoming office and staff, to our extensive amenity list, we strive to exceed expectations. From day one, we have taken pride in renovating and improving the community. We are located just 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Kansas City, right off North Oak Trafficway. With granite countertops, stainless steel sinks/faucets, black appliances, subway tile backsplashes, oversized shower tiles, upgraded carpet and vinyl plank flooring, our apartments are sure to impress. You'll feel right at home as you enjoy our swimming pool and pet-friendly atmosphere with our two new dog parks. Google Fiber services available at our Crown Heights 58th & 68th Street locations. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to assist with all of your needs. If you call Crown Heights home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've ...