Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Crown Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

Crown Heights

Open Now until 5:30pm
450 NE 68th St · (816) 239-2276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO 64118
Walnut

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508-66 · Avail. Sep 18

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 508-67 · Avail. Aug 28

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 514-86 · Avail. Jul 24

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204-01 · Avail. Sep 9

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 216-202 · Avail. Aug 14

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 202-10 · Avail. Sep 11

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Heights.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
google fiber
parking
24hr maintenance
community garden
hot tub
internet access
playground
Our residents are our priority at Crown Heights. From our welcoming office and staff, to our extensive amenity list, we strive to exceed expectations. From day one, we have taken pride in renovating and improving the community. We are located just 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Kansas City, right off North Oak Trafficway. With granite countertops, stainless steel sinks/faucets, black appliances, subway tile backsplashes, oversized shower tiles, upgraded carpet and vinyl plank flooring, our apartments are sure to impress. You'll feel right at home as you enjoy our swimming pool and pet-friendly atmosphere with our two new dog parks. Google Fiber services available at our Crown Heights 58th & 68th Street locations. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to assist with all of your needs. If you call Crown Heights home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 250.00
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Fees & rents are per pet.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crown Heights have any available units?
Crown Heights has 19 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Heights have?
Some of Crown Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Heights is pet friendly.
Does Crown Heights offer parking?
Yes, Crown Heights offers parking.
Does Crown Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crown Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Heights have a pool?
Yes, Crown Heights has a pool.
Does Crown Heights have accessible units?
No, Crown Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Heights has units with dishwashers.

