Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking google fiber online portal

Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle. These spacious and renovated homes feature energy-efficient appliances, full-sized kitchens, upgraded lighting, and so much more!



Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer. Chouteau Heights enjoys the comfort and luxury of a quiet, park-like atmosphere while only being a short drive from entertainment, shopping, and dining.



