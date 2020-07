Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage google fiber internet access media room 24hr maintenance

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Carrington Park Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri. Your pet-friendly home features a chef’s kitchen, large closets, ceiling fans, private patio or balcony and in-home full-size washer and dryer.



Relax by our resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sun deck, or work up a sweat at our well-equipped fitness center. Enjoy a movie with friends and family in our theater room or get competitive in our game room with billiards.



We are conveniently located just minutes from I-29, I-169, I-35, and I-435, giving you quick access to everything Kansas City has to offer.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.