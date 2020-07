Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill sauna yoga garage parking 24hr maintenance concierge conference room game room internet access

Brighton Creek Apartments is located at the SE corner of 152 Hwy. and North Brighton in the Kansas City Northland. We are located minutes away from the shops at Shoal Creek, KCI International Airport, Shoal Creek Golf Club, Zona Rosa, and Kansas City Power and Light District. You will enjoy a myriad of dining venues, and all of the other wonderful amenities/conveniences the northland has to offer. Brighton Creek provides unmatched amenities, including an outrageous clubhouse with indoor/outdoor gourmet kitchen & fireside lounge; business center; state-of-the-art cardio/strength training fitness center; relaxing club room with shuffleboard and billiards tables; fire pit; resort-style zero-entry pool, and sun shelf; picnic grilling area; car wash station; dog wash station; yoga studio, infrared sauna; and so much more!