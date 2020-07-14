All apartments in Kansas City
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte

3421 Wyandotte St · (816) 281-1165
Location

3421 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-3421-102 · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
internet access
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: One Bedroom: $375, Two Bedroom: $450
Move-in Fees: One Bedroom: $125, Two Bedroom: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte have any available units?
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte have?
Some of Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte currently offering any rent specials?
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte pet-friendly?
Yes, Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte is pet friendly.
Does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte offer parking?
Yes, Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte offers parking.
Does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte have a pool?
No, Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte does not have a pool.
Does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte have accessible units?
No, Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte does not have accessible units.
Does Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte have units with dishwashers?
No, Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte does not have units with dishwashers.
