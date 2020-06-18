All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

9948 Charlotte St

9948 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9948 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in Kansas City MO. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. To view this property please go to KeyRealtyGroupKC dot Com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9948 Charlotte St have any available units?
9948 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9948 Charlotte St have?
Some of 9948 Charlotte St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9948 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
9948 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9948 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
No, 9948 Charlotte St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9948 Charlotte St offer parking?
No, 9948 Charlotte St does not offer parking.
Does 9948 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9948 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9948 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 9948 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 9948 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 9948 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 9948 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9948 Charlotte St has units with dishwashers.
