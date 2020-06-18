9948 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131 Linden Hills and Indian Heights
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Remodeled 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in Kansas City MO. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. To view this property please go to KeyRealtyGroupKC dot Com and apply for a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
9948 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.