9901 Bellaire

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7578b00b2 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious living room with hardwood floors, master bedroom with private 1/2 bath, washer/dryer hookups, nice yard and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups