Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9826 Hillcrest Road
9826 Hillcrest Road

9826 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

9826 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 1,078 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
9826 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9826 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 9826 Hillcrest Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
9826 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 9826 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 9826 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 9826 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9826 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 9826 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 9826 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 9826 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9826 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
