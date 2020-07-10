Rent Calculator
Last updated January 4 2020
9825 Wallace Ave
9825 Wallace Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9825 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice ranch-style home with full, unfinished basement, eat-in kithcen and covered carport. Quiet neighborhood with loads of charm! Call KPMAdvantage for a showing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have any available units?
9825 Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9825 Wallace Ave have?
Some of 9825 Wallace Ave's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9825 Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Wallace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9825 Wallace Ave offers parking.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
