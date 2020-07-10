All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9825 Wallace Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9825 Wallace Ave
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

9825 Wallace Ave

9825 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9825 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice ranch-style home with full, unfinished basement, eat-in kithcen and covered carport. Quiet neighborhood with loads of charm! Call KPMAdvantage for a showing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Wallace Ave have any available units?
9825 Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 Wallace Ave have?
Some of 9825 Wallace Ave's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Wallace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9825 Wallace Ave offers parking.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9825 Wallace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary