Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9818 Northwest 87th Terrace

9818 NW 87 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

9818 NW 87 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64153

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,565 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace have any available units?
9818 Northwest 87th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace have?
Some of 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9818 Northwest 87th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace offers parking.
Does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9818 Northwest 87th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
