All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9817 Lawndale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9817 Lawndale
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

9817 Lawndale

9817 Lawndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9817 Lawndale Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South KCMO Ranch with Unfinished Basement a 1 car Garage - This South KCMO Ranch Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer hookups in Basement. The house has Carpeting throughout with new paint. Home has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. There is a full basement with plenty of storage. Backyard yard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $895.00 Per Month

(RLNE5421780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Lawndale have any available units?
9817 Lawndale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9817 Lawndale have?
Some of 9817 Lawndale's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 Lawndale currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Lawndale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Lawndale pet-friendly?
Yes, 9817 Lawndale is pet friendly.
Does 9817 Lawndale offer parking?
Yes, 9817 Lawndale offers parking.
Does 9817 Lawndale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Lawndale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Lawndale have a pool?
No, 9817 Lawndale does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Lawndale have accessible units?
No, 9817 Lawndale does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Lawndale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Lawndale has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary