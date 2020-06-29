9817 Lawndale

Amenities

South KCMO Ranch with Unfinished Basement a 1 car Garage - This South KCMO Ranch Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer hookups in Basement. The house has Carpeting throughout with new paint. Home has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. There is a full basement with plenty of storage. Backyard yard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $895.00 Per Month



