9811 Oakley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house!



This home has some great features including stunning hardwood flooring, and a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house has plenty of natural sunlight and also features a walkout basement. The backyard is fenced-in and has plenty of room for outdoor activities. The home also offers a two-car attached garage.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.