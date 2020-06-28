9811 Oakley Avenue

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house!
This home has some great features including stunning hardwood flooring, and a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house has plenty of natural sunlight and also features a walkout basement. The backyard is fenced-in and has plenty of room for outdoor activities. The home also offers a two-car attached garage.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.