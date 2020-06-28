All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9811 Oakley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9811 Oakley Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:29 PM

9811 Oakley Avenue

9811 Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9811 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house!

This home has some great features including stunning hardwood flooring, and a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house has plenty of natural sunlight and also features a walkout basement. The backyard is fenced-in and has plenty of room for outdoor activities. The home also offers a two-car attached garage.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Oakley Avenue have any available units?
9811 Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9811 Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 9811 Oakley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Oakley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Oakley Avenue offers parking.
Does 9811 Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 9811 Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9811 Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary