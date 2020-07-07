Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
9805 Hillcrest Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 3:59 PM
9805 Hillcrest Road
9805 Hillcrest Road
No Longer Available
Location
9805 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
9805 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 9805 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
No, 9805 Hillcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 9805 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 9805 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Hillcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 Hillcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
